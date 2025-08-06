Andhra Pradesh cabinet to take up draft bill to repeal NALA Act

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, in its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, will take up a draft bill to repeal the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment (NALA) Act, which allows the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, according to Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad.

The announcement was made following a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on revenue issues on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq.

Anagani recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had previously announced the repeal of the NALA Act during the third Collectors’ Conference. He emphasised that the draft bill was meticulously prepared under the Chief Minister’s directives and will be presented for Cabinet approval. The repeal aims to address concerns surrounding misuse of agricultural land conversions.