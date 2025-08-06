Andhra Pradesh government to pay GST on handlooms

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen the handloom sector and support weavers across the State, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a series of key initiatives. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, focusing on the welfare of handloom workers and revitalising the sector.

The meeting was attended by RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of Handlooms and Textiles Department, and Commissioner Rekha Rani, among other officials. Emphasising the importance of handloom as the second-largest rural livelihood sector after agriculture, Naidu said the government has a responsibility to stand by those who depend on it.

Recalling his recent interaction with a weaver’s family during his visit to Jammalamadugu, he said several important issues had come to his attention, prompting immediate action. The government has decided to provide 200 units of free electricity for traditional looms, and 500 units for power looms per month, with Naidu directing officials to begin implementation without delay.