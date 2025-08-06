Andhra Pradesh government to pay GST on handlooms

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen the handloom sector and support weavers across the State, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a series of key initiatives. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, focusing on the welfare of handloom workers and revitalising the sector.
The meeting was attended by RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of Handlooms and Textiles Department, and Commissioner Rekha Rani, among other officials. Emphasising the importance of handloom as the second-largest rural livelihood sector after agriculture, Naidu said the government has a responsibility to stand by those who depend on it.
Recalling his recent interaction with a weaver’s family during his visit to Jammalamadugu, he said several important issues had come to his attention, prompting immediate action. The government has decided to provide 200 units of free electricity for traditional looms, and 500 units for power looms per month, with Naidu directing officials to begin implementation without delay.
A major decision was also taken on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on handloom products. The State government will now fully bear the GST burden on handloom textiles, paying the tax to the Centre on behalf of the sector. This fulfils a key election promise, and is expected to make handloom products more affordable while significantly boosting sales, and benefiting weavers.
Sisodia noted that this initiative will increase market demand and improve income for weavers. Additionally, the Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a Rs 5 crore thrift fund to support handloom workers, ensuring financial security during difficult times.
Naidu directed that all these measures be rolled out starting August 7, aligning with National Handloom Day. The review also highlighted recent achievements of Andhra Pradesh’s handloom sector, with the State receiving national-level awards under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.
Sisodia and Rekha Rani showed these awards to Naidu, who lauded the achievement. These decisions underscore the government’s commitment to revive the traditional handloom sector and uplift the livelihoods of weavers of the State.