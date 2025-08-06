Drone vigil ensures safety at Bapatla beaches

GUNTUR: In a compelling example of how Andhra Pradesh is harnessing drone technology for public safety, Bapatla district police is using aerial vigil to rescue individuals from drowning along the coast.

What was once a coastline plagued by recurring drownings is now under vigilant watch from the skies.

In 2024 alone, 10 people drowned at Vadarevu and Ramapuram beaches, with another five deaths reported at Suryalanka. In stark contrast, since drones were introduced in January, 15 people have been rescued, and two fatalities have occurred at Vadarevu and Ramapuram-a testament to the different technology is making on the beach. At the heart of this transformation is a drone surveillance system. The district has 15 trained drone operators, with four drones specifically assigned to beach vigil.

A dedicated control room at Chirala I Town Police Station monitors the live feed round-the-clock, backed by additional oversight from the district headquarters in Bapatla. During emergencies and festival season, even private drones are pressed into service.

One notable rescue took place recently when a drone piloted by Chirala Rural SI Chandrasekhar captured footage of three young men caught in strong waves. Immediate alerts were sent to police personnel and swimmers, who saved all three. The group had been part of a 1,000-member pilgrimage from Kolalapudi village.