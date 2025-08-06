Eastern Fleet’s port call to Manila ends

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its operational deployment to South East Asia, three Indian Navy ships from the Eastern Fleet, including INS Delhi (Guided Missile Destroyer), INS Shakti (Fleet Tanker), and INS Kiltan (Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette), concluded their port call at Manila, Philippines.

The deployment was led by Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF). During the visit, FOCEF held high-level discussions with senior Philippine officials, including Rear Admiral Jon Anthony C Orbe, Commander of the Philippine Fleet and other officials. These interactions focused on strengthening maritime cooperation and underlined a shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, attended by senior officials from the Philippines, including the Ambassador of India to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain. A bilateral maritime exercise was held at sea on August 3 and 4, involving tactical manoeuvres and drills, enhancing operational synergy.

The harbour phase of the bilateral exercise took place from July 30 to August 2, where both navies held discussions and prepared for the exercises at sea. The sea phase featured drills in anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare. The Indian Navy ships were opened to visitors, including Philippine Navy personnel, officials and students.