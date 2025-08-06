Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurates Gora Advanced Health Sciences Exhibition

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the “Gora Advanced Health Sciences Exhibition” at Benz Circle on Tuesday, highlighting the role of science and technology in shaping the future of healthcare.

The exhibition showcased cutting-edge advancements, including AI-based health solutions, quantum computing applications in medicine, and futuristic treatment models.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, “This is an exhibition that shows a new direction for the health sector. It is very useful to provide scientific awareness to the people and develop a proper perspective on health. Future medicine depends on scientific research and technology. This program that brings such a path closer to the people is commendable.” The exhibition aimed to bridge the gap between medical research and public understanding, offering visitors a glimpse into upcoming innovations in diagnostics, treatment, and preventive healthcare.

Eminent doctors, including social scientist Dr. Samaram and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Indla Ramasubbareddy, participated in the program, interacting with visitors and explaining the benefits of adopting a scientific approach to health.