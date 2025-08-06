P4 launch on August 19 set to be National Benchmark: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the P4 initiative, aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh, will achieve its Zero Poverty goal by 2029, with the first step already taken. He said AP’s P4 model will become a benchmark for the nation.
Conducting a video conference from the State Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu reviewed the P4 program with MLAs, public representatives, and officials.
The P4 model will be implemented across the state from August 19. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, P4 Foundation Vice-Chairman C. Kutumba Rao, and officials from the Finance and Planning departments were present.
The Chief Minister said, “The P4 initiative is part of our mission to eradicate poverty. Our objective is to ensure a higher standard of living for every family in AP. The core intent is to give back to society. From these role models, even small support becomes big support for the poor. In that spirit, Pallakunta Hemalatha, a sanitation worker from the Avanigadda constituency, became a guiding light by voluntarily supporting an elderly woman”.
What Bangaru Kutumbams need is emotional bonding & support: CM
“When there is a heart that responds, humanity rises to the occasion and steps forward to help. Those who contribute financially and through service are the real role models. What Bangaru Kutumbams need is emotional bonding and support.” Naidu said.
He added, “While the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vedanta operate through CSR funds, our focus through P4 is to go beyond that, to directly uplift families. We are implementing the Zero Poverty Mission with people as our greatest asset.”
Asserting that the selection of Margadarshi for the Bangaru Kutumbams is purely voluntary, Naidu said that only those with compassion and humanity should be a part of this effort. Unfortunately, some people are trying to obstruct good initiatives, attempting to create a negative sense, he said.
Naidu provided updates on the program’s progress, saying, “So far, 9,37,913 Bangaru Kutumbams have been identified. We’ve identified 1,03,938 role models. The needs of 10 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams across the state have been prioritised. Using an 11-question survey, we collected details and analysed them with AI. 31% of families need job opportunities, 22% require medical assistance, and 9% seek to expand their small businesses. In addition to adopting families, many Margadarshi are stepping up to adopt entire villages and mandals. We’ve also introduced a ‘Fund a Need’ concept in P4. The implementation of the program will be reviewed once every three months. Public representatives and officials can also voluntarily participate.”
Naidu shared his involvement, saying, “I, too, have registered myself as a Margadarshi and adopted 250 families in Kuppam. We’ll move forward with a structured welfare plan for them. Through the NTR Trust, we have implemented several service programs. Even when we were in opposition during the Uttarakhand floods, we stepped forward to help our community. We arranged special flights to bring back victims and help them return home. During the floods in Kurnool, when I urged people, lakhs came forward to help. This spirit of Margadarshi is the true support system for Bangaru Kutumbams.”