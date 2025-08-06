P4 launch on August 19 set to be National Benchmark: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the P4 initiative, aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh, will achieve its Zero Poverty goal by 2029, with the first step already taken. He said AP’s P4 model will become a benchmark for the nation.

Conducting a video conference from the State Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu reviewed the P4 program with MLAs, public representatives, and officials.

The P4 model will be implemented across the state from August 19. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, P4 Foundation Vice-Chairman C. Kutumba Rao, and officials from the Finance and Planning departments were present.

The Chief Minister said, “The P4 initiative is part of our mission to eradicate poverty. Our objective is to ensure a higher standard of living for every family in AP. The core intent is to give back to society. From these role models, even small support becomes big support for the poor. In that spirit, Pallakunta Hemalatha, a sanitation worker from the Avanigadda constituency, became a guiding light by voluntarily supporting an elderly woman”.

What Bangaru Kutumbams need is emotional bonding & support: CM

“When there is a heart that responds, humanity rises to the occasion and steps forward to help. Those who contribute financially and through service are the real role models. What Bangaru Kutumbams need is emotional bonding and support.” Naidu said.

He added, “While the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vedanta operate through CSR funds, our focus through P4 is to go beyond that, to directly uplift families. We are implementing the Zero Poverty Mission with people as our greatest asset.”