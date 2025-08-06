Stop smart meter installation and roll back power tariff hike: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao led a dharna organised by Praja Vedika in Vijayawada on Tuesday, protesting against the installation of smart electricity meters, and the hike in power tariff.

Rao accused the TDP-led coalition government of betraying its election promises by burdening citizens with Rs 50,000 crore as new and pending electricity charges within a year, including Rs 12,771 crore in true-up charges.

He criticised the government for ignoring public consent in installing smart meters, alleging they are favouring corporate interests, particularly Adani, and enabling arbitrary billing.

Rao highlighted public outrage, warning that continued imposition of these policies could spark widespread resistance, likening it to a looming ‘revolt’.He demanded that the government withdraw the charges, issue a public apology, and halt smart meter installation, which he claimed are being forcibly implemented. He also questioned the replacement of digital meters with smart meters, accusing the NDA of adopting the same corrupt practices it criticised during the YSRCP regime.

CPI city secretary G Koteswara Rao warned that the public patience was waning due to the irrelevant policies.

AITUC secretary Venkata Subbaiah threatened a Basheerbagh-like movement if the government persists, while IFTU leader Ramakrishna warned of severe consequences unless the charges are rolled back.