AP Cabinet clears free RTC bus travel for women from August 15; unveils new bar policy, power subsidies

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, took several key decisions, including the approval of the free travel for women in RTC buses from August 15.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet to mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said as part of the NDA government’s Super Six promises, the Sthree Sakthi free bus travel scheme for women will be launched on August 15. All the measures have been taken to effectively implement this scheme. With a population of 5.25 crore in the State, there are 2.62 crore women.

Under the scheme, women, girls and transgenders will be provided the opportunity to, travel free of charge from anywhere to anywhere in the State. Facilities have been provided to travel on Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express, Metro Express bus services. To avail this facility, they need to show Aadhaar, voter or ration cards as ID proof. About 74%of RTC buses, meaning 6,700 buses, will provide free travel facilities for women.

The implementation of this scheme will cost Rs 162 crore per month, approximately Rs 1,942 crore per year, benefiting about 26.95 lakh people daily in the State. This year, measures have been taken to purchase an additional 3,000 electric buses, and in the next two years, another 1,400 will be purchased. Recruitment of drivers and mechanics will also be undertaken according to demand, he said.

The State Cabinet approved the Bar Policy for 2025-28, which will come into force on September 1. The new policy has been formulated by examining bar policies in neighbouring States. Bars are allocated through lottery, and this method is followed only when at least four applications are received. Business hours have also been permitted from 10 am to 11 pm. Out of 840 bars, 10% have been reserved for toddy tappers at 50% fee. This licence will be in effect from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2028.