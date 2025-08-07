AP HC declines plea for central probe into YSRCP-era scams; questions PIL's intent

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday refused to order a central agency investigation into the alleged irregularities during the previous YSRCP government, based on white papers released by the coalition government.

The court questioned the intent behind the PIL, filed by Delhi-based lawyer Mehak Maheshwari. The matter was adjourned to February 11, 2026.

Maheshwari had sought a probe into alleged scams and financial losses under former CM YS Jagan, as outlined in the white papers. He also requested the formation of a SIT headed by a retired judge to oversee the probe by the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department.

The bench grilled the petitioner on the credibility of his claims, noting that the State had already constituted an SIT. “What evidence do you have to say the SIT isn’t investigating properly?” the court asked, adding that ordering a CBI probe based solely on white papers was unjustified and contrary to Supreme Court guidelines.

Maheshwari argued that the SIT lacked central agency officials and had only investigated a liquor scam so far, without naming Jagan among the accused. However, he admitted uncertainty about the SIT’s intent and the authenticity of the alleged corruption.

Special Government Pleader Singamaneni Pranati informed the court that an SIT was in place and requested time to submit detailed reports.