AP HC seeks SECI affidavit on solar power rates amid row over AP’s 7,000 MW deal

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to submit a detailed affidavit clarifying the rates at which it supplied solar power to other States at the time the Andhra Pradesh government agreed to purchase 7,000 MW of solar power at Rs 2.49 per unit.

The court also instructed SECI to provide details of orders issued by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) in this regard. Further hearing was adjourned to September 3.

The directive came during the hearing of public interest litigations (PILs) filed separately by TDP leader and current Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna. The petitioners challenged the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) approval for the State’s power distribution companies to purchase 7,000 MW of solar power from SECI at Rs 2.49 per unit.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the State government, informed the court that APERC had approved the purchase of solar power at a finalised rate of Rs 2.42 per unit, following the court’s authorisation. He argued that the petitioners could challenge the rate if they had objections.

The SECI’s counsel stated that the agreement with Andhra Pradesh was for supplying 7,000 MW at Rs 2.42 per unit, while other States were supplied power at rates ranging from Rs 2.01 to Rs 2.52 per unit.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that Andhra Pradesh’s agreement to purchase solar power at Rs 2.49 per unit was higher than the rate offered to Gujarat, where SECI supplied power at Rs 1.99 per unit.