AP IT minister Lokesh launches ‘Naipunyam’ portal to power green jobs, targets 20 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the launch of Naipunyam, a new job and skill development portal, during the ‘Empowering India’s Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as a Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy’, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The portal, set to go live on September 1, aims to bridge the gap between skilled youth and employers, especially in sectors like green energy, electronics manufacturing, and compressed bio-gas (CBG) production.

Lokesh affirmed that Andhra Pradesh is aligning its workforce with global market demands. “The Naipunyam portal will connect our talent pool with the private sector, offering direct access to training and job opportunities,” he said.

He emphasised that this initiative is part of the coalition government’s goal to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years. “This is not just a number; it’s a mission. We are building the infrastructure, forging partnerships, and shaping policies to create quality employment, both locally and globally,” he said.

The portal will be implemented in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and C-DAC. It will provide customised training in solar and wind energy, electronics manufacturing, and green technologies. In addition to job listings, it will offer tailored upskilling programmes to prepare candidates for high-demand sectors. Outlining a cluster-based development strategy, Lokesh said industrial zones are being planned every 100 kilometres across the State.

He noted that Anantapur will focus on automobiles, Kurnool on renewable energy, Kadapa and Chittoor on electronics, Nellore on specialised manufacturing, Prakasam as a CBG hub, Guntur and Krishna as Quantum Valley, and Uttarandhra on pharma, IT, and medical devices.