Centre approves deployment of 350 Sagar Mitras in AP under PMMSY to aid coastal fishers

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, has given nod to Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to deploy 350 Sagar Mitras across coastal villages under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

This was disclosed by George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the State government, 317 Sagar Mitras are currently active across 12 districts, with Srikakulam on top with 55, and Vizianagaram having 11 at the bottom. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is aiding Andhra Pradesh’s marine fishers by providing Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) advisories.

These advisories are shared through NGOs and NABHMITRA mobile app. Additionally, fishers receive Potential Fishing Zone updates via voice messages and IVRS. Over 1.23 lakh fishermen across districts, with Kakinada topping the list with 26,571, benefit from this initiative.

Under PMMSY, fishers are covered by a Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS), offering Rs 5 lakh for death or permanent total disability, and Rs 2.5 lakh for permanent partial disability.