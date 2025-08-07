CM Naidu to attend National Handloom Day celebrations in Mangalagiri Autonagar

GUNTUR: Guntur district officials on Wednesday inspected arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Mangalagiri Autonagar on August 7, where he will attend National Handloom Day celebrations.

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja, and Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha visited the Weavers’ Hall, where the Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with weaver families and address a public gathering.

The team reviewed approach roads, security protocols, seating arrangements, stage setup, and other logistical components. The Collector held discussions with officials on the CM’s itinerary and directed them to ensure smooth coordination across departments. She stressed the importance of effective crowd control, traffic regulation, and basic facilities for attendees, including drinking water, medical support, and adequate parking.

Senior officials from various departments took part in the inspection, including MTC Commissioner Aleem Basha, Deputy Superintendents of Police Ch Srinivas, Ravi Kumar, Murali Krishna, and Raja Rao, Food Safety Officer B Venkateswarlu, District Forest Officer K Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Handlooms and Textiles Raja Rao, Roads and Buildings Assistant Engineer M Arun Kumar, District Informatics Officer Bimal Kumar, and Mangalagiri Tahsildar Dinesh Raghavendra.