CM Naidu to launch free power, GST relief for AP weavers on National Handloom Day

VIJAYAWADA: On National Handloom Day on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil three major schemes designed to uplift Andhra Pradesh’s weaving community and strengthen the handloom sector.

The first initiative is a `189.62 crore free electricity scheme, which provides 200 units of free power for handlooms and 500 units for power looms. This move is expected to significantly reduce operational costs for weavers, resulting in annual savings of Rs 14,956 for handloom users and Rs 32,604 for those operating power looms.

The second scheme introduces a Rs 5 crore thrift fund aimed at enhancing weaver welfare. This fund will serve as a financial cushion for artisans, helping them manage unforeseen expenses and invest in their craft with greater confidence.

The third measure is a 5% GST exemption on handloom products. By removing this tax burden, the government hopes to make handloom goods more affordable for consumers, thereby boosting demand and ensuring year-round employment for weavers.

Under Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government has revitalised the handloom sector, which now supports over 2.5 lakh weavers and contributes to a Rs 1,374 crore industry. The government’s Textile Policy is poised to create 1.51 lakh jobs through the development of MSME park units, textile parks in Emmiganur, Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, and Pamidi, and skill development programmes.