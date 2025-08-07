Violence erupts during Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll campaign; YSRCP, TDP trade blames amid clashes

KADAPA: Violence broke out during the ZPTC byelection campaign in Pulivendula Rural mandal on Wednesday.

YSRCP MLC Suresh Yadav, and party leader Ramalinga Reddy alias Velpula Ramu, along with their supporters, were campaigning in Nallagondavaripalle village when they clashed with TDP activists.

The confrontation escalated into mutual attacks, with TDP cadre allegedly attacking the vehicles of Ramesh Yadav and Ramalinga Reddy with rods, and attempting to set them ablaze. Two cars were damaged in the attack.

Ramalinga Reddy sustained a head injury, and Ramesh Yadav suffered a hand fracture. The injured were rushed to Pulivendula Government Hospital. Pulivendula Rural CI Ramana swiftly intervened to control the situation, and prevented further escalation of clashes.

The byelection has heightened tensions with both the TDP and the YSRCP treating it as a prestige battle. Pulivendula has been a YSRCP stronghold for four decades, and the party is determined to maintain its dominance. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited Kadapa, exhorting TDP activists to achieve victory in the bypoll. Both the parties are intensively campaigning in Pulivendula. soliciting votes.

YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP activists, numbering around 200, attacked their group of 10-15 members with stones and rods.