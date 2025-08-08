Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu misusing police to win ZPTC byelection: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating violence, and misusing police machinery to secure victory in the Pulivendula ZPTC byelection.

In a scathing post on X, Jagan alleged that Naidu’s desperate tactics have led to a collapse of law and order, with deliberate attacks on YSRCP leaders and workers. TDP workers assaulted MLC Ramesh Yadav, a BC, and Vemula mandal YSRCP incharge Velpula Ramalinga Reddy at Nallagondavaripalle. Both sustained serious injuries after their car was attacked, he said, questioning the TDP justification for such brutality. In another incident, YSRCP leaders attending a wedding in Pulivendula were attacked inside the venue.

Over 100 YSRCP activists have been slapped with bind over cases, while no action has been taken against TDP workers involved in the bypoll violence, Jagan said, accusing police of shielding the attackers.

Denouncing the erosion of democratic institutions, Jagan announced plans to meet the Governor. He warned that the people of AP would not tolerate such ‘rowdy politics’, and vowed to make those responsible accountable, reminding them that power is temporary.