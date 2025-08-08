Andhra Pradesh Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi distributes Rs 31 lakh CMRF aid to 49 underprivileged families

VIJAYAWADA: Housing and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 31 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 49 underprivileged families in the Nuzvid constituency to support their medical expenses.

The Minister said the State government had allocated thousands of crores to ensure quality healthcare for the poor, with the CMRF serving as a vital safety net for families in distress.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Parthasarathi urged the public to utilise advanced medical infrastructure in government hospitals.

He assured quick financial support for those who submit their medical bills to his office.

The amount in cheques were distributed as in the follwing to various cities: Rs 6,08,832 to seven families in Nuzvid town, Rs 3,87,505 to nine families in Nuzvid mandal, Rs 8,00,147 to 12 families in Agiripalli mandal, Rs 7,19,545 to 11 families in Musunuru mandal, Rs 3,50,061 to four families in Chatrai mandal, and Rs 1,58,134 to three families from other areas.

Several local leaders attended the event, where beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the minister’s intervention “divine” and pledging lifelong appreciation for the timely assistance.