Complete P4 survey in two days: Andhra Pradesh CS K Vijayanand to Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand clarified to District Collectors that the State government’s intention is for Margadarshis (mentors) to adopt Bangaru Kutumbams voluntarily, without coercion. He directed officials to complete the needs assessment survey within two days.

During a video conference from the State Secretariat on Thursday, the CS reviewed the Swarna Andhra P-4 Foundation, MSME park establishment at the constituency level, land issues related to key projects, district-level logistics plans, and PPP-mode projects. He emphasised the goal of adopting 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams by August 15. So far, 10.10 lakh have been adopted.

He said that public representatives and officials have already been briefed on Swarna Andhra P-4 at the Chief Minister’s level, leaving no room for ambiguity. A special handbook has been prepared to clarify the programme and has been shared with all District Collectors. They were instructed to ensure that field officers and staff also receive it and understand the content to implement the initiative effectively.

Regarding PPP-mode projects, the CS instructed Collectors to prioritise land identification. He noted that sufficient budgetary allocations have been made for these projects, and urged Collectors to identify suitable land within urban local bodies and upload details to the website ppp.nidhi.apcffs.in.

Industries Secretary N Yuvraj, through a PowerPoint presentation, addressed land-related issues and logistics plans for establishing 175 MSME parks, one per Assembly constituency, by 2027–28. He informed that Collectors have already identified land for 98 parks, and foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies have been completed for 54.

The CS urged all officials to work in coordination and ensure the timely implementation of these initiatives, which are crucial for the State’s development goals under the Swarna Andhra vision.