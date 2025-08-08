Flyover razing: Traffic curbs in Guntur from tomorrow

GUNTUR: In wake of the demolition of the Shankar Vilas flyover in the city, the traffic police on Thursday have announced diversions to reduce traffic congestion.

These diversions will be in force from August 9 and will be in force till further notice.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Amaravati Road towards MTB Centre must reroute via Chillies Point through the Inner Ring Road.

Light vehicles such as cars, autos, and two-wheelers moving from Lodge Centre to MTB Centre, can either go via Arundelpet, Potti Sriramulu Nagar, and Donka Road through Mudu Vantena or through Brodipet and Kankaragunta Flyover.

Heavy vehicles, including school and college buses, moving from MTB Centre towards Lodge Centre should use Kankaragunta Flyover via Ramesh Hospital.

Vehicles from Cobaltpet, Krishnanagar, and nearby areas can use Patthabhipuram Police Station Road or the Kankaragunta Underpass route to reach the city market.

GGH-bound traffic from Patthabhipuram should use the MTB Centre route. Heavy vehicles must divert via Autonagar or Kankaragunta Flyover.

The Guntur Traffic Police have appealed to the public to plan their journeys in advance, strictly follow traffic guidelines, and cooperate with the diversions mentioned.