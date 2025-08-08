Haj pilgrims meet Minority Welfare Minister, hail CM Chandrababu Naidu’s able leadership

VIJAYAWADA: Pilgrims who completed their Haj journey with the State government’s support expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday for extending financial assistance.

Though Vijayawada was designated as an embarkation point, flight services were cancelled due to low turnout. As a result, pilgrims departed from Hyderabad. Despite the change, the State government honoured its promise, crediting Rs 1 lakh each to 72 pilgrims who had initially chosen Vijayawada as their embarkation point.

The pilgrims met Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq at his camp office in Amaravati. Holding placards, ‘Thank You, CM Sir’, they expressed appreciation for the support.