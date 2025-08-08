Kakinada police solve triple murder case, extramarital affair connection surfaces

KAKINADA: The Kakinada district police have cracked the murder mystery of a mother and two daughters in Samalkot. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Kakinda District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav revealed that the murders were committed in connection with an extramarital affair.

Accused Thale Suresh, a lorry driver and owner residing in Samalkot, and the deceased, Mulaparthi Madhuri, had been involved in an extramarital affair for the past two years. He had spent Rs 7 lakh on Madhuri to meet her needs. Lately, Madhuri had been pressuring Suresh to take her away from Samalkot to distance herself from her husband.

However, Suresh’s wife, Jyothi, frequently reprimanded him after learning about the affair, which led him to decide to kill Madhuri. On the night of August 2, he went to her house and, after spending some time with Madhuri, struck her on the head with a wooden log. Hearing her scream, her two daughters, Pushpa Kumari and Jessylona, woke up and witnessed the situation. Suresh then killed both children with the same wooden log to erase eyewitnesses.