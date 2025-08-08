Kakinada police solve triple murder case, extramarital affair connection surfaces

KAKINADA: The Kakinada district police have cracked the murder mystery of a mother and two daughters in Samalkot. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Kakinda District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav revealed that the murders were committed in connection with an extramarital affair.
Accused Thale Suresh, a lorry driver and owner residing in Samalkot, and the deceased, Mulaparthi Madhuri, had been involved in an extramarital affair for the past two years. He had spent Rs 7 lakh on Madhuri to meet her needs. Lately, Madhuri had been pressuring Suresh to take her away from Samalkot to distance herself from her husband.
However, Suresh’s wife, Jyothi, frequently reprimanded him after learning about the affair, which led him to decide to kill Madhuri. On the night of August 2, he went to her house and, after spending some time with Madhuri, struck her on the head with a wooden log. Hearing her scream, her two daughters, Pushpa Kumari and Jessylona, woke up and witnessed the situation. Suresh then killed both children with the same wooden log to erase eyewitnesses.
After killing them, he removed the gold and silver ornaments from the bodies and also stole her mobile phone, planning to create the impression that the murders were committed for gain. He locked the front door and left through the back door.
The next morning, Madhuri’s husband, Mulaparthi Dhana Prasad, arrived home and was shocked to see his children and wife in a pool of blood. He cried and informed the neighbours. The police initially suspected his involvement, but Madhuri’s mother, Yalla Meri, lodged a complaint and expressed her suspicion of Thale Suresh.
Subsequently, Peddapuram DSP Sri Hari Raju, Samalkot Inspector Krishna Bhagavan, Peddapuram Inspector Anka Babu, the IT Core, and the Clues teams searched for evidence.
Madhuri’s call data revealed the crucial evidence, helping the police connect the dots. Based on the evidence, it was found that Suresh had decided to kill her at midnight and carried out his plan.