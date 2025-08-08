LPG explosion at scrap shop in Visakhapatnam: Three dead, three injured

VISAKHAPATNAM: A devastating explosion at a scrap and welding shop near the fishing harbor in Visakhapatnam claimed the lives of three persons and severely injured three others on Thursday at 4 pm within the one-town police station limits. The deceased were identified as Ch Mutyalu (27), Ch Ganesh (45), and Srinivas. The injured, T Sanyasi Rao, E Ranga Rao (53), and E Yellaji (46), who suffered major burns, were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH).
According to Station Fire Officer AV Ramana, preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion occurred when workers at the scrap shop used a commercial LPG cylinder for welding purposes, leading to a high-pressure explosion. “Using a commercial LPG cylinder for welding purposes is an improper use of the appliance and negligence,” he added.
Eyewitnesses shocked with the powerful impact of blast
According to the Clues team, the incident occurred when a worker was engaged in welding to join metals for a fishing boat frame at the scrap shop. KGH Superintendent Dr I Vani informed the media that E Ranga (53) had suffered 75% burns, predominantly deep burns with inhalational lung injury, while K Yellaji (46) had 95% burns, predominantly deep burns with inhalational lung injury.
D Sanyasi had right sided elbow burns, 18% deep burns involving the body surface with inhalational lung injury, along with a penetrating injury over the abdomen.
Eyewitnesses described the incident, saying, “The blast’s impact was so powerful that workers and some parts in the spot were tossed into the air and thrown some meters away.” The police and fire service personnel visited the spot, retrieved the bodies, and shifted them to KGH for post-mortem.
Inspector of One-Town police station, GD Babu, said that a case of accidental deaths had been registered, and an investigation was underway.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered officials to provide better treatment to the injured. BJP state president PVN Madhav urged officials to provide the best possible medical treatment for the injured and requested the government to take necessary steps to provide financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives.
Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, and South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas visited the site and inquired about the incident.
City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi visited KGH hospital and discussed better treatment options for the injured with the KGH Superintendent.