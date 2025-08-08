LPG explosion at scrap shop in Visakhapatnam: Three dead, three injured

VISAKHAPATNAM: A devastating explosion at a scrap and welding shop near the fishing harbor in Visakhapatnam claimed the lives of three persons and severely injured three others on Thursday at 4 pm within the one-town police station limits. The deceased were identified as Ch Mutyalu (27), Ch Ganesh (45), and Srinivas. The injured, T Sanyasi Rao, E Ranga Rao (53), and E Yellaji (46), who suffered major burns, were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH).

According to Station Fire Officer AV Ramana, preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion occurred when workers at the scrap shop used a commercial LPG cylinder for welding purposes, leading to a high-pressure explosion. “Using a commercial LPG cylinder for welding purposes is an improper use of the appliance and negligence,” he added.

Eyewitnesses shocked with the powerful impact of blast

According to the Clues team, the incident occurred when a worker was engaged in welding to join metals for a fishing boat frame at the scrap shop. KGH Superintendent Dr I Vani informed the media that E Ranga (53) had suffered 75% burns, predominantly deep burns with inhalational lung injury, while K Yellaji (46) had 95% burns, predominantly deep burns with inhalational lung injury.