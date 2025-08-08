Nethanna Bharosa: CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 25k annual assistance scheme for weavers

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming that the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA coalition government is to double the income of handloom weavers in the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that under the “Nethanna Bharosa” scheme, each weaver family would receive annual financial assistance of Rs 25,000.
The Chief Minister made this announcement while participating in the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations held on Thursday at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.
Naidu further visited the previously established Weaver Shed along with Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh, interacted with the handloom artisans, and reviewed their products. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the comprehensive welfare package for handloom weavers and backward communities, which includes three sectors, was aimed at reviving the handloom sector and supporting marginalized communities.
The welfare scheme includes free electricity for weavers and power loom units, GST reimbursement and subsidies, and a thrift fund of Rs 5 crore for the welfare of weavers.
“Starting this month, the government will provide 200 units of free electricity for handlooms and 500 units for power looms. This will benefit 93,000 handloom families and 50,000 power loom families” he said.
Amaravati to get Handloom Museum, Pragada Kotaiah statue to be installed
“The scheme is expected to impose an additional burden of Rs 190 crore annually on the state exchequer. Similarly, 200 units of free power will also be provided to salons, benefiting around 40,000 Nayee Brahmin families,” Naidu explained.
Naidu also declared that the 5 percent GST on handloom products will be reimbursed, costing the state about Rs 15 crore annually. In addition, a thrift fund with a corpus of Rs 5 crore is also being set up to benefit 5,386 weavers. Additionally, the state will revive procurement through APCO and restore yarn and dye subsidies withdrawn by the previous regime.
The CM further announced the establishment of a Handloom Museum in Amaravati and declared the official celebration of the birth anniversary of veteran weaver leader Pragada Kotaiah. “A bronze statue of Kotaiah will be installed near the NRI Hospital on the Vijayawada-Guntur highway,” he stated.
Recalling the TDP’s consistent efforts both in power and in opposition to support the weaver community, Naidu highlighted that during the TDP’s previous term (2014-2019), Rs 110 crore worth of loans were waived for handloom workers. He also reminded that the TDP government stood by the weavers when the previous regime failed to act, even leading protests personally.
He further mentioned that Rs 27 crore fresh loans were issued to 55,500 weavers, and 90,765 families received free 100 units of electricity. “TDP was also the first to introduce pensions for handloom workers from the age of 50. Development of five new handloom clusters at Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Uppada, Srikalahasti, and Rajam with an investment of Rs 74 crore will benefit 11,374 women weavers. Over 2,000 handloom products have been registered on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, enhancing market access for artisans,” he added.
Naidu further lauded the legacy of handloom in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting regions like Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram, Venkatagiri, Uppada, and Pochampally for their distinct styles. He recalled how Gandhi praised Punduru Khadi and how British rulers once imported Andhra handlooms to England.