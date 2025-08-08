Nethanna Bharosa: CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 25k annual assistance scheme for weavers

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming that the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA coalition government is to double the income of handloom weavers in the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that under the “Nethanna Bharosa” scheme, each weaver family would receive annual financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while participating in the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations held on Thursday at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Naidu further visited the previously established Weaver Shed along with Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh, interacted with the handloom artisans, and reviewed their products. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the comprehensive welfare package for handloom weavers and backward communities, which includes three sectors, was aimed at reviving the handloom sector and supporting marginalized communities.

The welfare scheme includes free electricity for weavers and power loom units, GST reimbursement and subsidies, and a thrift fund of Rs 5 crore for the welfare of weavers.

“Starting this month, the government will provide 200 units of free electricity for handlooms and 500 units for power looms. This will benefit 93,000 handloom families and 50,000 power loom families” he said.

Amaravati to get Handloom Museum, Pragada Kotaiah statue to be installed

“The scheme is expected to impose an additional burden of Rs 190 crore annually on the state exchequer. Similarly, 200 units of free power will also be provided to salons, benefiting around 40,000 Nayee Brahmin families,” Naidu explained.