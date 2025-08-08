No shortage of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh, CS assures ryots

Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, he held a video conference with the district collectors from the State Secretariat along with the Agriculture Department officials.
A farmer at a field in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | Madhav K)
VIJAYAWADA: There is currently adequate stock of urea and DAP fertilisers available in the State as per the requirement of the farmers, so there is no need for any worry, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

On Thursday, he held a video conference with the district collectors from the State Secretariat along with the Agriculture Department officials. He said the State requires 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the month of August, currently 2.04 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available at the field level. Thus, the Chief Secretary clarified that while 70,000 metric tonnes of DAP is required, 88, 248 metric tonnes are currently available, so no farmer needs to worry about fertilisers.

Meanwhile, Vijayanand instructed the collectors to take strict measures to prevent the diversion of subsidised urea i.e. AGU (Agrigrade Urea) for industrial needs i.e. fluid wood, paints, ad blue manufacturing, livestock and poultry industry units, and aqua farmers for feed purpose. In this regard, he immediately held a coordination meeting with the officials.

