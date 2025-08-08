Reduce chemical fertiliser use and opt for organic alternatives: Agri Director S Dilli Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Agriculture S Dilli Rao on Thursday urged farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser usage by 20–25% and adopt organic alternatives to safeguard soil health and ensure sustainable agriculture.

Speaking at the Annadata Sukhibhava fund release programme in Darshi mandal, Prakasam district, he warned that overuse of fertilisers has led to increased pest attacks and crop diseases.

He advised farmers to incorporate organic manures, green manure, bio-fertilisers, and nano-fertilisers to restore soil balance and improve resilience.

He said the state government has extended substantial support to the farming sector by absorbing approximately Rs 12,500 crore in fertiliser subsidies. Farmers receive an 88% subsidy on urea and a 50.72% subsidy on (Diammonium Phosphate) DAP.

The government detailed the subsidized pricing for farmers: Urea (45 kg bag): Original cost Rs 2,234; Subsidy Rs 1,967 (88%); MRP Rs 266.50; DAP (50 kg bag): Original cost Rs 2,740; Subsidy Rs 1,390 (50.72%); MRP Rs 1,350.

Dilli Rao noted that India continues to rely heavily on imported raw materials such as phosphorus and potash due to limited domestic availability, making the sector vulnerable to global challenges including volatile currency exchange rates and geopolitical tensions in Western nations. He said despite rising foreign exchange expenditure, the government remains committed to ensuring fertiliser supply through budgetary allocations.

He urged farmers to follow the recommended dosages and integrate sustainable practices to protect the soil, increase productivity, and contribute to national food security and economic stability.

Dilli Rao reiterated that responsible fertiliser use is not only crucial for individual farm success but also essential for the long-term health of the nation’s agriculture.