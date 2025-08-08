Reduction of PG quota for PHC doctors sparks row in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has revised its reservation policy for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions for the 2025–26 academic year, reducing the quota for doctors serving in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in clinical disciplines from 20% to 15%. However, the 30% quota for non-clinical disciplines remains unchanged.

Approved by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the move has sparked debate among the medical community, particularly among PHC doctors, who fear the reduced quota in high-demand clinical specialities may deter service in rural government facilities.

For the upcoming academic year, 15% of PG seats across seven clinical disciplines: General Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Radiology, will be reserved for PHC doctors. Meanwhile, nine non-clinical subjects, including Anatomy, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Forensic Medicine, will retain a 30% reservation.

As per government data, 272 PG seats are earmarked for PHC doctors this year: 154 clinical and 118 non-clinical. In 2024, after demands from PHC doctors, the clinical quota was raised from 15% to 20%, helping 312 government doctors secure PG admissions. While most clinical seats were filled, nearly half of the non-clinical seats went vacant, with only 53 of 104 seats utilised.

Despite efforts to curb misuse of the quota, irregularities persist. A senior Health Department official told TNIE that some doctors take temporary PHC postings just to become eligible, and later leave service after paying fines or skipping mandatory service. Data shows nearly 70 doctors have not served in government facilities after completing PG courses under the in-service quota between 2018 and 2024.