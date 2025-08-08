We aim to transform AP into a global symbol of sustainability: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has said their aim is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global symbol of sustainability, where economic growth, innovation, and environmental harmony go hand in hand. “Our ambition is to transform Andhra Pradesh with over 550 green-certified projects spanning 612 million sq ft, and bold initiatives like Green Hydrogen Valley, 20 GW of renewable energy development, and Zero-Budget Natural Farming. We are laying the foundation for a Net Zero State by 2040,” he said.

The MAUD Minister participated in the CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) ‘Green Andhra Summit 2025’ in Vijayawada, which was held with the theme ‘Accelerating Green Growth in Andhra Pradesh - Towards a Net-Zero Future’.

During the summit, an MoU was signed between Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) and CII IGBC, aiming to integrate green building practices into metro rail projects.

Narayana said Amaravati is being developed as a model green capital, showcasing climate resilience, smart infrastructure, and clean energy. He urged all stakeholders, from industry and academia to citizens, to join this movement, and adopt IGBC Green Building Ratings for all upcoming projects, helping to build a greener, smarter, and more inclusive Andhra Pradesh.

MAUD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar said the Green Andhra Pradesh Summit marks a defining moment for the State’s commitment to sustainability. “Greening the construction sector is an environmental imperative, and green buildings must become the norm,” he emphasised.

He also stressed that IGBC continues to be at the forefront of India’s green movement and must now set its sights on doubling the green certified footprint over the next two years.

“To drive this, the government has introduced dual financial incentives - impact fee discounts of up to 20% and RERA project registration fee refunds up to 20% for IGBC-certified Silver, Gold, and Platinum-rated multi-storied buildings. Together, these measures support building a climate-resilient and sustainable ecosystem. Achieving Net Zero is not the task of a few, but the responsibility of all,” he added.

National Vice Chairman of CII Indian Green Building Council C Shekar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to lead India’s green building revolution. “Amaravati, our youngest capital, holds immense promise to emerge as a global model for sustainable urban development,” he said.