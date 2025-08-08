YSRCP delegation meets Governor Nazeer, urges for peaceful ZPTC polls in Pulivendula

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRCP delegation met Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, and submitted a complaint against the growing violence in Kadapa district during the ZPTC byelections.

They alleged that law and order had completely collapsed, and that the police system was supporting the ruling coalition instead of maintaining neutrality. They urged the Governor to ensure that the ZPTC polls in Pulivendula are held in a peaceful atmosphere and an impartial manner.

The YSRCP delegation, led by Botcha Satyanarayana, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, informed the Governor that the TDP-backed rowdies launched violent attacks in Pulivendula using lethal weapons.

Botcha told the Governor that MLC Ramesh Yadav was seriously injured in the attack, and the police failed to act. He also brought to the Governor’s notice how the police force, including Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen, was making biased statements.

Speaking to outside Raj Bhavan, Botcha questioned whether democracy was still alive in the State, stating that Ramesh Yadav, a BC leader, was not given basic protection.