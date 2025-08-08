YSRCP leader beats up SC youth in Tirupati, booked

TIRUPATI; An assault on a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth in Tirupati has sparked a political storm, with allegations aimed at followers of former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

YSRCP supporter Anil Reddy has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and attacking the youth, Pawan, prompting a heated exchange between the ruling TDP and YSRCP on Thursday.

Anil Reddy was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While Anil Reddy is being questioned, co-accused Jagadish Reddy and Dinesh Royal remain at large. Pawan’s whereabouts are also unknown.

Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhakthavatsalam revealed that Pawan, son of Jayaraj from Pulicherla in Chittoor district, had rented motorbikes from SVP Bike Riders & Rentals, run by Anil and Jagga Reddy, but failed to return them or pay dues.

He was found near the railway station, taken to Anil Reddy’s office, and assaulted, the DSP said. A case was filed based on a complaint by Pawan’s father. The police are also investigating how the lathi used in the attack was obtained.

In response to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed the Tirupati SP to take strict action. “No one involved in disrupting peace and law & order in Tirupati will be spared,” she said.

District in-charge and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad blamed the YSRCP for fostering rowdyism and alleged that the accused had taken shelter at Karunakar Reddy’s residence before he was arrested. “The public is rejecting such behaviour, as seen in Pulivendula,” the minister added, expressing concern over Pawan’s health condition and whereabouts.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders accused the police of targeting their supporters, claiming the viral video showed a JSP leader, not a YSRCP worker. They alleged that the police had booked YSRCP leader to implicate them in the incident.