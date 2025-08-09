Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav briefs PM Modi on aqua farmers’ woes

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, describing the interaction as a courtesy call that nonetheless covered a broad spectrum of political and public issues concerning Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, Madhav said the Prime Minister offered strategic suggestions to strengthen the BJP’s organisational structure in the State.

He briefed Modi on the party’s development roadmap and upcoming campaigns, including the decision to implement the Har Ghar Tiranga programme in every village.

On economic concerns, Madhav raised the issue of US tariffs, particularly those imposed by President Donald Trump, and their adverse impact on aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

“Aqua farmers are currently suffering. The Prime Minister said alternative solutions are being explored,” he noted. He also highlighted wider challenges faced by farmers and other communities across the State.

Addressing political speculation, Madhav firmly denied any support from the BJP for the YSRC or its policies. “The propaganda that the Centre backs YSRC is false. The BJP is waging an uncompromising fight against YSRC’s corruption,” he asserted.

Regarding land allocation for Central government undertakings in Amaravati, Madhav clarified that a policy is now in place to ensure fairness. “Earlier, concessions were extended to certain undertakings. Now, allocation is strictly policy-driven and unbiased,” he said.