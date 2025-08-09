Bapatla fight to combat dengue

GUNTUR: Bapatla district administration has stepped up measures to curb dengue following 18 reported cases. In a video conference on Friday, District Collector J Venkata Murali directed district and mandal officials to intensify prevention and response efforts.

He announced mandatory fogging in every village and a weekly “dry day” to remove stagnant water. Continuous fever surveys will be conducted, and gambusia fish will be introduced into water tanks to curb mosquito breeding.

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) must stock medicines, IV fluids, and beds in advance. Registered Medical Practitioners have been warned to restrict treatment to basic care.

Welfare hostels must adopt mosquito control measures, with wardens responsible for student health. The public has been urged to cover water containers, keep surroundings clean, and seek medical care for fever.

Officials must remain accessible even on holidays, intensify sanitation monitoring in panchayats. The Rural Water Supply department will ensure tank hygiene, while the Education Department will hold dengue awareness sessions in schools.