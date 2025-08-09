Civic body targets Rs 10 crore through Layout Regularisation Scheme in Ongole

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has launched a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to legalise 374 unauthorised real estate ventures within its limits and aims to generate around Rs 10 crore in revenue.

OMC Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao said the scheme allows owners of unauthorised layouts and individual plot holders to regularise their properties by paying stipulated penalties and 14% open space charges.

“We are expecting around Rs 10 crore income through this Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) as we have identified 374 unauthorised layouts and real estate ventures within OMC limits. This is the best opportunity for real estate owners, layout developers, and flat or plot owners to regularise their sites and relieve themselves of any legal tension. Otherwise, they will face difficulties in the future,” said Rao.