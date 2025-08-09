CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for harbour explosion victims

VISAKHAPATNAM: District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in Thursday’s explosion near the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam.

He said the State government has extended support to the families of the deceased, while those injured are receiving advanced medical care. “Doctors are closely monitoring their condition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi confirmed that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, along with the clues team and a dog squad, had reached the blast site to conduct a detailed investigation.

“We are working closely with forensic experts to determine the nature and origin of the explosive substance,” the Police Commissioner told TNIE. “Until we gather concrete evidence, we urge the public not to speculate.”

Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting samples for forensic analysis.

The powerful blast claimed three lives and seriously injured three others, sending shockwaves through the local community.