India’s advanced orthopaedic implant facility to come up at MedTech Zone

VISAKHAPATNAM: A strategic trilateral partnership between OIC International (USA), Medi Mold (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of France-based Fives Group, is set to establish India’s most advanced orthopaedic implant manufacturing unit using 3D printing technology within the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

This collaboration aims to strengthen India’s capabilities in producing high-performance orthopaedic implants locally and is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and medical self-reliance initiatives. OIC International will introduce a new line of orthopaedic implants manufactured using advanced 3D additive technology. These implants are designed for both domestic and international markets and are expected to reduce post-surgical recovery time while being more cost-effective.

OIC International CEO Shin Shetty stated, “India is a key strategic market for us. Manufacturing locally through AMTZ helps us bring down costs while ensuring access to quality implants in line with India’s growing surgical needs.”