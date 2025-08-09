India’s advanced orthopaedic implant facility to come up at MedTech Zone

VISAKHAPATNAM: A strategic trilateral partnership between OIC International (USA), Medi Mold (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of France-based Fives Group, is set to establish India’s most advanced orthopaedic implant manufacturing unit using 3D printing technology within the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.
This collaboration aims to strengthen India’s capabilities in producing high-performance orthopaedic implants locally and is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and medical self-reliance initiatives. OIC International will introduce a new line of orthopaedic implants manufactured using advanced 3D additive technology. These implants are designed for both domestic and international markets and are expected to reduce post-surgical recovery time while being more cost-effective.
OIC International CEO Shin Shetty stated, “India is a key strategic market for us. Manufacturing locally through AMTZ helps us bring down costs while ensuring access to quality implants in line with India’s growing surgical needs.”
AddUp’s metal additive manufacturing technology will serve as the foundation of the facility. Its FormUp range of metal 3D printers will enable rapid prototyping and quicker market access for patient-specific implants. Medi Mold will operate the facility, ensuring efficient and flexible production systems to cater to both Indian and global demands.
AMTZ MD and CEO Dr Jitendra Sharma noted that this initiative marks a shift from traditional machining to modern 3D printing techniques in orthopaedic implant production. “With AMTZ’s scientific infrastructure, quality control systems, and facilities like Gamma Sterilisation, we are well-positioned to support the production and global supply of 3D-printed implants,” he said.
The partnership also aims to address three key challenges in the orthopaedic sector, such as promoting innovation, reducing costs, and improving market access. The new unit will manufacture affordable implants for public procurement and healthcare schemes, while also supporting the private healthcare market.