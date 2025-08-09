Kondapi Community Health Centre performs first C-section operation

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday appreciated the medical officers and staff of Kondapi Community Health Centre (CHC) for successfully conducting their first caesarean section, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby girl.

Medical officers at Kondapi CHC performed the C-section after admitting S Gautami, a pregnant woman from Gurrappadiya village in Kondapi mandal, on Thursday. As complications arose during labour, doctors opted for surgical intervention with the family’s consent.

Gynecologist Dr K Nagamani, along with Dr Gita, Dr Nikhil, Dr Varun Tej, and the hospital’s nursing and support staff, performed the surgery using modern equipment supplied by the government. Both mother and baby are in stable condition.

Dola commended the team for their dedication and safe execution of the procedure. “This achievement reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for the poor and marginalised,” said the Minister.

He added that the NDA-led government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will continue providing advanced medical equipment and essential medicines to government hospitals across the state.