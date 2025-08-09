National Medical Commission seeks review of Andhra Pradesh HC order in foreign medical graduates case

VIJAYAWADA: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reiterated that the quality of medical education cannot be compromised, particularly in the case of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) whose clinical training was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a detailed seven-page clarification issued to the Andhra Pradesh government on August 7, the NMC emphasised that physical, on-site study of clinical courses is irreplaceable and cannot be substituted with online classes.

The clarification came in the wake of two recent Andhra Pradesh High Court verdicts that have caused uncertainty over the mandatory internship period for FMGs.

‘Upholding rigor of medical training is essential’

The first judgment, delivered on July 9, directed the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) to grant permanent registration to FMG Katta Vamsi within a month, even without confirmation from the Indian Embassy regarding the authenticity of his Kyrgyzstan medical degree. The second verdict, on August 4, ordered APMC to issue speaking orders for four FMG petitioners in compliance with NMC norms.

Following these rulings, Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, after consultations with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, sought clarifications from the NMC on key issues, including the required duration of physical, on-site study to compensate for time lost to online classes during the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. The details to be included in the compensation study certificate issued by foreign institutions. The state government also asked whether the standard course duration must be extended to make up for online study.