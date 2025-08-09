Over 120 major temples in Andhra Pradesh to go plastic-free

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development towards making spiritual places plastic-free, the state government has issued orders banning single-use plastic at all major and prominent temple premises across the state.
As per the orders, plastic carry bags, plastic bottles, disposable plates, cups, and other single-use plastic items will no longer be allowed inside the temple premises.
Devotees, vendors, and temple staff are being encouraged to use eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags, steel tumblers, and leaf plates. Prasadams will be offered to devotees only in steel plates or banana leaves, while general prasadam will be distributed in paper cups or bags made of jute or other eco-friendly materials.
Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan has issued orders to this effect. This initiative is part of a broader vision to promote public health, maintain cleanliness around temples, and preserve traditions in an environmentally friendly manner.
Notably, the world-famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has already set a precedent by using biodegradable covers for its renowned laddu prasadam and implementing a ban on plastic water bottles in Tirumala.
The new initiative will commence at the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada and will be extended to over 120 major temples across the state. To support this effort, the government has ordered the installation of several RO water plants to eliminate the use of plastic bottles.
Additionally, temple authorities and endowments officials have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to enforce the plastic ban in and around temple premises.
AP Pollution Control Board Chairman P Krishnayya welcomed the government’s initiative, saying, “This effort will significantly reduce plastic waste, increase environmental awareness, and serve as a model for green spiritual tourism. Temple managements should conduct awareness programs, and strictly enforce this ban.”