Over 120 major temples in Andhra Pradesh to go plastic-free

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development towards making spiritual places plastic-free, the state government has issued orders banning single-use plastic at all major and prominent temple premises across the state.

As per the orders, plastic carry bags, plastic bottles, disposable plates, cups, and other single-use plastic items will no longer be allowed inside the temple premises.

Devotees, vendors, and temple staff are being encouraged to use eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags, steel tumblers, and leaf plates. Prasadams will be offered to devotees only in steel plates or banana leaves, while general prasadam will be distributed in paper cups or bags made of jute or other eco-friendly materials.

Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan has issued orders to this effect. This initiative is part of a broader vision to promote public health, maintain cleanliness around temples, and preserve traditions in an environmentally friendly manner.