Police take two into custody in fake Rs 500 note case in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A suspected fake currency incident caused a stir at Pattabhipuram in Guntur, on Friday after two individuals were found in possession of what appeared to be a counterfeit Rs 500 note. The duo, identified as Gopireddy and Jyothi, reportedly came under public scrutiny when locals questioned them and found their responses inconsistent.

Upon receiving information, Pattabhipuram police reached the spot and took the two into custody for preliminary questioning. Amid the commotion, an unidentified man allegedly left the area carrying a bag, leading to further suspicion. Police are making efforts to identify and locate him.

Subsequently, officers searched Gopireddy’s residence as part of the investigation. Authorities are examining the seized note and questioning the detained individuals to ascertain its source and whether more people are connected to the case.

Police officials clarified that, as of now, no case has been registered. They added that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings, urging the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious currency to the nearest police station.