SP holds strategy meet with bankers to strengthen security, tackle cybercrime in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Acting on the directions of Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, convened a meeting with bank managers and security officers to strengthen safety measures in banks and financial institutions across the district.

Held at the district police headquarters in Narasaraopet, the session focused on upgrading physical and technical security systems.

The SP stressed the importance of effective use of CCTV cameras, functioning alarm systems, double-lock procedures, and vigilant security guard deployment. He also urged banks to improve night lighting, enhance patrolling around premises, and adopt strict precautions during cash transportation. In emergencies, banks were told to alert the police control room immediately and maintain constant coordination with law enforcement. The meeting also addressed the growing threat of cybercrime. The SP highlighted the need to educate the public about online frauds, phishing calls, and fake websites to ensure the confidentiality of customer data, OTPs, and passwords.

Banks were asked to promptly flag suspicious transactions to the police. The 1930 cybercrime helpline and social media awareness campaigns were discussed as part of preventive strategies.

Bank representatives shared their concerns and specific security requirements, to which police officials assured legal and operational support.

Senior police officers, bank executives, security personnel, and cybercrime staff attended the meeting.