Three killed, seven injured in head-on collision in Nellore district

NELLORE: Three persons were killed and seven others suffered severe injuries in a road accident near Chakicherla in Ulavapadu mandal, Nellore district, on Saturday, when the vehicle in which they were travelling allegedly collided head-on with a truck.

The victims, Nambula Venkata Narasamma (55), Nambula Subhashini (30), and three-year-old Abhiram, died on the spot. Seven others sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The family, from Kotta Ganeshunipadu village in Machavaram mandal, Palnadu district, was travelling in a Toofan vehicle to visit Tirupati when an oncoming truck allegedly rammed into it.

On being alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. The injured were initially shifted to Kavali Area Hospital and later referred to Nellore for advanced treatment. Police said there were 12 occupants, including the driver, in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Ministers Dr Swamy and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep grief over the incident.