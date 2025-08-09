Three senior King George Hospital doctors held in Srushti scandal

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three more doctors from King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam were arrested by Hyderabad police on Thursday in connection with the Universal Srushti Fertility Center case, bringing the total number of arrests in the city to five and the total number of arrests spanning both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the case to 25.

The arrested doctors include Dr. Vasupalli Ravi, Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Deputy Superintendent at KGH; Dr. Usha Devi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics at KGH; and Dr. Ramya, a staff member of the Department of Pediatrics who had previously been arrested and released on bail. Notably, Dr. Ramya is reportedly a close associate of Dr. Namrata, who was also arrested in connection with the case.

Dr. Ravi, who had been on leave for the past three days, is the brother of former YSRCP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, raising questions about potential political involvement.

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had represented the same constituency in Visakhapatnam during the time of the Srushti case. According to sources, the arrested doctors allegedly worked at the Srushti Fertility Hospital while simultaneously performing their official duties at KGH.

KGH Superintendent ‘unaware’ of doctors’ arrest in Srushti case

KGH Superintendent Dr. Vani claimed she was unaware of the arrests, stating that she had not been officially informed about the police action. The recent arrests bring the total number of people arrested from Visakhapatnam in the Srishti case to five: Chitikireddi Kalyani Atchayyamma, manager at the Visakhapatnam branch; Vidyullatha, arrested at Hyderabad airport; Dr. Ramya; Dr. Vasupalli Ravi; and Dr. Usha Devi.