Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to recover Rs 230 crore tax dues

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to clear long-pending Vacant Land Tax (VLT) arrears, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has formed a special joint committee with NTR district Revenue and Stamps & Registration departments, along with its own revenue and town planning wings.

The committee will coordinate to trace vacant landowners and recover tax dues, which officials believe will significantly boost the revenue of the civic body. According to data, the VMC has about 14,681 VLT assessments in three circles, with a total tax demand of around Rs 230 crore.

For years, the VMC revenue department has failed to collect the dues, citing inability to trace owners and lack of ownership details. Officials have claimed that owners frequently change addresses, making them hard to locate.

Despite repeated complaints from corporators of both parties during council meetings, the corporation has been accused of neglecting tax recovery.

This has resulted in major revenue losses. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, VMC managed to collect only Rs 19 crore of VLT out of a total demand exceeding Rs 237 crore.