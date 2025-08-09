VMRDA plans theme-based cities to boost specific sectors

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a step towards sustainable urban development, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has announced plans to establish theme-based cities across key locations in and around Visakhapatnam.
The initiative was jointly announced by Metropolitan Commissioner KS Viswanathan and VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. The project aims to create self-sustained urban clusters, each focused on a particular theme such as Information Technology and Innovation, Health and Wellness, Knowledge and Education, Tourism and Culture, Logistics and Trade, and Eco-Resilience.
According to VMRDA officials, the initiative is part of a long-term vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a future-ready coastal city, drawing inspiration from global urban models. The plan includes developing four such townships, two of which are proposed at Kothavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam mandal, and at Sontyam in Anandapuram. “Site identification for the remaining two locations is currently in the final stages,” they said.
Each township will be developed with a specific theme in mind such as IT, healthcare, education, or tourism. These dedicated zones are aimed at encouraging investments in those sectors, and attracting professionals with relevant skills. The cities will have smart infrastructure with a strong focus on sustainable development. Modern technology will be used to improve services, and make life easier.
A major goal of the project is to create employment. It is expected to generate around five to six lakh jobs, boosting local businesses and supporting new entrepreneurs. Environmental care is also an important part of the plan. The design includes renewable energy systems, and proper water management, in line with green and blue economy principles.
The development model will rely on public-private partnerships (PPPs), Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC), and hybrid frameworks. VMRDA will also involve urban planners, architects, and experts from various sectors to ensure effective execution of the plan. The officials noted that the project is expected to improve the quality of life for residents, attract both domestic and international investments, and support the city’s growing urban needs. They further mentioned that environmental sustainability, inclusivity, and active public participation will be core components throughout the project’s planning and implementation phases.