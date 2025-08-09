VMRDA plans theme-based cities to boost specific sectors

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a step towards sustainable urban development, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has announced plans to establish theme-based cities across key locations in and around Visakhapatnam.

The initiative was jointly announced by Metropolitan Commissioner KS Viswanathan and VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. The project aims to create self-sustained urban clusters, each focused on a particular theme such as Information Technology and Innovation, Health and Wellness, Knowledge and Education, Tourism and Culture, Logistics and Trade, and Eco-Resilience.

According to VMRDA officials, the initiative is part of a long-term vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a future-ready coastal city, drawing inspiration from global urban models. The plan includes developing four such townships, two of which are proposed at Kothavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam mandal, and at Sontyam in Anandapuram. “Site identification for the remaining two locations is currently in the final stages,” they said.