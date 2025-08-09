YS Sunitha accuses YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy of manipulating murder case

KADAPA: YS Sunitha, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, said they never imagined YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, who they once saw him as a child, would be linked to her father’s murder. Speaking to the media here on Friday, she accused Avinash of attempting to eliminate key witnesses in the case, and manipulating police machinery in his favour.

On the occasion of her father’s 74th birth anniversary, Sunitha, along with her husband Rajasekhar Reddy, offered floral tributes at the Viveka’s memorial in Kadapa.

Sunitha made a startling revelation that Avinash Reddy had asked her to sign a letter blaming his political opponents Adinarayana Reddy, Satish Reddy and BTech Ravi for Viveka’s murder. “Thanks to the intervention of the judiciary, the case was handed over to the CBI,” she said.

Sunitha reiterated her demand for justice in her father’s murder, and urged that all those involved, regardless of their political connections, should be brought to justice.