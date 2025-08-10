All govt schools in Andhra Pradesh to get facelift under P4 programme

NELLORE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that all government schools in Andhra Pradesh will be modernised under the prestigious P4 programme. He inspected Moolapeta Girls’ High School, VRC School, and RSR School in Nellore on Friday. He said schools would be transformed on the lines of VRC School.

At Moolapeta Girls’ High School, which is being upgraded with CSR funds from DSR Constructions, the Minister interacted with company chairman Sudhakar Reddy and reviewed ongoing works, issuing several suggestions to officials on new building construction.

Later, at VRC School, he held a review meeting with Corporation and Education Department officials, as well as teachers.

He instructed them not to neglect school maintenance, to ensure students face no shortcomings, and to collect regular feedback from parents.

The MAUD minister also examined the modernisation design for RSR School, adopted by MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Narayana said that DSR Brothers are modernising Moolapeta Girls’ High School, the MP is upgrading RSR School, and more donors are coming forward.

“Our goal is to provide quality, corporate-level education free of cost to thousands of underprivileged children. Education will be the greatest asset we give them,” the MAUD minister stated.