Andhra Pradesh CM distributes land-title deeds to Nellore residents

NELLORE: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that his ultimate goal is to build a poverty-free society by 2029.

Participating virtually from Amaravati in a land-title distribution programme held on Saturday evening at Bhagat Singh colony in Nellore’s 54th division, Naidu emphasised that his government was working tirelessly for the underprivileged.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy personally handed over land titles to two women beneficiaries, while Secretariat staff distributed titles to the remaining recipients.

Speaking to the colony residents online, Naidu said that Minister Narayana had brought to his notice the decades-old issue of land titles in Bhagat Singh Colony, where poor families had suffered for nearly 40 years without proper documents. He said the Cabinet had approved immediate action to resolve the matter, praising Minister Narayana for efficiently organising the programme.

Highlighting his government’s Super Six welfare commitments, the Chief Minister said pensions were being distributed without delay, benefiting 64 lakh people with Rs 33,000 crore annually.

He also cited the Thalliki Vandanam scheme for mothers, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, free LPG cylinders under Deepam 2.0, the reopening of Anna Canteens, and the upcoming free bus travel for women from August 15.

Naidu announced the launch of the P4 programme on August 19 to support 15 lakh poor families.

Narayana thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of Bhagat Singh colony’s residents. He said that while 1,430 titles were due, 633 were being issued in the first phase, with the remainder to follow soon.