Andhra Pradesh CM, Dy CM and HM celebrate Rakhi Poornima

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu marked Raksha Bandhan on Saturday as several women leaders and Brahmakumaris tied rakhis to him at his camp office in Undavalli. TDP Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, former Minister Peethala Sujatha, former ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha and other TDP women leaders participated in the celebrations.

Thanking them, Naidu extended festive greetings. Earlier in the day, during his visit to Paderu, a tribal woman, Kondamma, tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister when he visited her home in Vanjangi village.

PK vows continued support for women’s empowerment

Extending Rakhi Poornima greetings, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the festival as a celebration of the emotional bond between brothers and sisters. “Rakhi is not just a thread, but a symbol of our emotional bonds. As a brother, I convey my heartfelt wishes to all sisters,” he said.

Highlighting challenges in tribal areas, the government noted reports of pregnant women being carried in dollies due to a lack of proper roads. Under the Adavi Thalli Baata initiative, road construction is being taken up to ensure safe travel to hospitals.

HM celebrates festival with police and prison inmates

In Visakhapatnam, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha marked the festival by tying rakhis to on-duty police officers. Anitha travelled by auto from MVP Colony to Ushodaya Junction, where she tied a rakhi to the driver, Girish, after inquiring about his well-being. The home minister also visited constable Korlaiah, who is battling health issues, praising his dedication to duty.

At Visakhapatnam Central Jail, Anitha tied rakhis to 30 young inmates and spoke to them about making positive life choices, particularly warning against drug trafficking.

On the occasion, Anitha expressed hope they could celebrate Rakhi with their families next year.