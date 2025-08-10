Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu exhorts tribal communities to develop in all spheres

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of tribal communities’ progress in all spheres for the State’s development.

Speaking at the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrations at Vanjangi village in Paderu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, he stressed the need to create greater awareness among tribals to ensure sustainable growth.

Naidu announced several welfare and development initiatives for tribal areas, including the provision of 200 units of free electricity to 4.82 lakh households and the upcoming launch of free solar rooftop panel installation. He noted that 3.77 lakh tribal people are receiving pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme, with an annual expenditure of Rs 1,595 crore.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s efforts in education, stating that Rs 642 crore has been deposited into the accounts of mothers of 4.86 lakh tribal students under the Talliki Vandhanam scheme. Additionally, Rs 1,337 crore is being spent annually on the education of 1.76 lakh students in Agency schools and colleges. Skill development centres are being established to train tribal youth in tourism, food processing, handicrafts, and e-commerce.

In the health sector, Naidu announced that Rs 482 crore is being spent to set up five multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas. The government is also providing Rs 10,000 monthly pensions to 1,487 sickle cell anemia patients and has strengthened healthcare infrastructure.