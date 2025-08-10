Araku Coffee in Starbucks: Andhra Pradesh govt inks 21 MoUs to boost tribal development

VISAKHAPATNAM: Premier coffee house Starbucks will soon serve Araku coffee, adding it to its menu. Additionally, Tata Consumer company will expand the organic Araku Coffee brand’s domestic and global reach through an agreement with Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

This development is part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s efferts to boost tribal development, as 21 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on the occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’. The agreements aim to promote livelihood generation, agricultural expansion, forest produce marketing, and tourism promotion.

The MoUs were formalized in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Several public and private sector organizations have partnered with the state to expand the marketing of tribal and forest-based products in domestic and international markets. The Central Rubber Board signed an MoU with ITDA Rampachodavaram to support rubber cultivation by improving infrastructure and expanding plantations.