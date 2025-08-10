Araku Coffee in Starbucks: Andhra Pradesh govt inks 21 MoUs to boost tribal development

VISAKHAPATNAM: Premier coffee house Starbucks will soon serve Araku coffee, adding it to its menu. Additionally, Tata Consumer company will expand the organic Araku Coffee brand’s domestic and global reach through an agreement with Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).
This development is part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s efferts to boost tribal development, as 21 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on the occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’. The agreements aim to promote livelihood generation, agricultural expansion, forest produce marketing, and tourism promotion.
The MoUs were formalized in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
Several public and private sector organizations have partnered with the state to expand the marketing of tribal and forest-based products in domestic and international markets. The Central Rubber Board signed an MoU with ITDA Rampachodavaram to support rubber cultivation by improving infrastructure and expanding plantations.
GCC plans to enhance sale of tribal products
The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) agreed to enhance the sale of tribal products, including Araku Coffee, and goods produced by DWCRA women. Under this plan, MEPMA will set up Araku Coffee kiosks in various locations across the state. GCC also signed an MoU with Hathi Services LLC to market Girijana Cooperative Corporation products in the United States, including establishing joint retail showrooms featuring Andhra Pradesh tribal products and Araku Coffee kiosks.
Tata Consumers signed a separate agreement with GCC to expand the organic Araku Coffee brand’s domestic and global reach, while Starbucks will soon add Araku Coffee to its menu. Subco entered into a collaboration to process red cherries from tribal farmers in Chintapalle.
In agriculture, ITC signed an MoU with ITDA Paderu to expand coffee plantations by 1,600 hectares, supplementing its existing 4,010 hectares in partnership with a local farmers’ cooperative. The Coffee Board is also committed to expanding coffee cultivation in Agency.
Frontier Marketing and Easy Mart signed agreements to strengthen the marketing of products made by tribal women, while Equip partnered with ITDA to promote turmeric cultivation, set up processing units, and improve value addition and marketing infrastructure. The Indian School of Business (ISB) will work to raise awareness about the commercial potential of seasonal forest products produced by tribal women’s groups.
In the tourism sector, OYO Homes and Homey Huts signed agreements to establish homestays in tribal regions, offering local cultural experiences and generating income for tribal families. The Change Society will implement value-based education programs for tribal students. Additional MoUs were signed for natural farming initiatives, marketing infrastructure, and sustainable livelihood models. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum also pledged to develop tribal tourism circuits to support employment generation and inclusive growth.