CCTVs in police stations in Andhra Pradesh: IJR says 58 per cent, DGP claims 100 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government and State police department have repeatedly asserted that they have strictly complied with Supreme Court directives to install closed-circuit security (CCTV) cameras in all police stations across the state. However, the latest India Justice Report 2025 presents a different picture. According to the report, only about 58.3% of police stations in the state are equipped with CCTV facilities, leaving the remaining stations without such surveillance infrastructure.

This finding contradicts the government’s claim of full compliance with court-mandated security measures. Responding to the IJR 2025 findings, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta disputed the report’s data, stating that all police stations in the state are indeed equipped with CCTV cameras in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

Meanwhile, neighboring Telangana state reported 88.9% CCTV cameras in their police stations, while Jharkhand state had the lowest percentage with 21.5%.

In 2023, the Supreme Court of India took strong exception and gave three months to all police stations to comply with its December 2020 order to install CCTV cameras.